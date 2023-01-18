A Nigerian lady in her early 20s has opened up that she wants to leave her marriage but has nowhere else to go

The orphan who tied the knot to a 38-year-old man in secondary school revealed that she found out he already had a wife

The young mum with kids said that her husband promised to train her in school but never did as he said

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady has sought help to take care of her kids, lamenting that she is fed up with her marriage.

Lead trainer at Digital Witch Support Team, Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka, shared the lady's story on Facebook, urging people to use 24 hours everyday to fear men.

As seen in the lengthy messages Ekwutosinam received, the lady whose identity was not disclosed said that she got married in SS3 to a 38-year-old Nigerian man who promised to see her through school.

The man however not only failed to fulfill the promise but has also not lived up to his responsibility as a husband.

The young mum while noting that her marriage has been filled with sufferings and regrets, said she later found out that he already had a wife with three kids before marrying her.

She said she is an orphan and can't leave the marriage because her siblings lack the wherewithal to cater for her and the kids.

Why she married early

The young lady revealed that she lost her parents when she was five years old and life became very tough for them at that time.

Her uncle married her off. The lady's sad story has elicited mixed reactions on social media as people weighed in on it.

Social media reactions

Bridget Nmasinachiabia said:

"See deception at its peak,why marry you then since he has no shishi to cater for his family? See mugu won raise shoulder unto " I'm married to two women" I think is high time nature start swearing for these kind of men."

Amuche Ogwueleka Onebunne said:

"I don't understand some men at all. Why exactly did he marry this girl? 18yrs old girl for that matter! Did he marry her to get her pregnant and then abandon her to suffer? What is all these?"

Chi Twinkle said:

"Pls don't have another child,go and do family planning so you don't have another child, you're still a child,all these aren't your fault.life..."

Ofuname Tinu Aikeremiokha said:

"There are bad people and there are good people.

"Most times, we take out too much time glorying in the woes of what bad men have done to women or what bad women have done to men.

"I really sympathize with them and I hope that things work out for them.

"Evil is not age specific."

