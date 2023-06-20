An albino lady got netizens drooling over a dance video she shared on the social media platform, TikTok

Rocking a miniskirt and flanked by two ladies, the albino showcased sleek dance steps barefooted

Many social media users could not get over her beauty and flawless skin and sent her kind thoughts

An albino lady, Kananelo Mokoena, caused an uproar on the internet with her sizzling dance showcase.

Kananelo rocked a pink top on a miniskirt and had a shade on as she impressed with fine dance steps.

Albino lady dancing barefooted. Photo Credit: @itsnelobaby03

Source: TikTok

She was flanked by two ladies, both barefooted like she was, as they performed to a beat playing in the background.

At intervals, the albino lady dragged down her miniskirt to prevent her inner wear from showing. She stole the show from start to finish and had to be excused by one of the ladies.

Netizens commented on her fine skin and beauty as her video went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the albino lady's skin

bestbeast said:

"Noooo guys this too much beauty."

noziphoduma560 said:

"Wowtalk about absolute beauty."

Sere_naa said:

"I Hope you people see that it’s just skin maintenance ♥️♥️♥️pleaseeeee just take care. ALBINOS is bae."

marie me said:

"Now why are u pulling pulling ...you wore it in darkness."

Angela said:

"I'm going to buy that skirt, hope it comes with the body."

Meindy said:

"Babe you better get the modelling agency because i don't know what yiu doing you absolutely beautiful."

jessy said:

"First Abino when I see wen fine , I like your Energy and style."

Gerty_Diva said:

"If this is how beautiful an albino is then I want an albino child, too cute."

