A fine lady, who recently returned to Africa, has said that her mission is to select a husband from the village

She shared a video showing how she and her loved ones, led by their mother, made their return to the African continent

Many men indicated interest and urged her to look in their direction, just as some corrected her, saying men should be the ones picking, not her

A lady caused a huge stir on social media after revealing that she was in search of a husband and would make her selection in Africa.

According to the abroad returnee, her mother spearheaded the husband search campaign by flying them back home.

She returned to take a husband in the village. Photo Credit: @hope2cruddy

Source: TikTok

She said she would be picking a husband from the village. Sharing a video from their journey to Africa, she wrote:

"My mum is taking us to Africa so I can pick out a husband from the village."

She did not state her country of origin. Her broad description of the continent did not sit well with some sections of netizens who went on to scold her. Many men, however, begged the lady to consider them as suitors.

Watch the video below:

African men show interest in her

seafish200 said:

"We're taken by the village girls who will cook & fetch firewood for us, without asking us to pay any bills."

SIR KAY said:

"Take that mindset of "I give out a free Greencard" go and get a God fearing lover, I wish you well. keep faith."

Above@1212 said:

"U lack the ability to "pick" a husband, instead you are the one to be "picked" if and only if you're lucky enough for that miracle."

Rasta_dinga said:

"Really, I really appreciate wat mom is doing, men ain't fruit u don't pick us, is that what you want, where u coming from u couldn't choose one."

Jennifer John said:

"Hey Africa is a continent so say the name of the particular country you are going to —- besides it’s spelt Africa NOT African!!!"

kwakuperfecto said:

"So you are also coming to buy a husband."

bigsouth12 said:

"Abeg I’m available don’t mind Davido ... com ask for my hand in marriage abeg."

Nigerian in UK to return home in search of husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK had expressed her desire to return home to get a husband.

According to her, the decision to come home is owing to the fact that there is a scarcity of suitors in the UK, where she currently resides.

She, however, specified the kind of man she would be searching for when she finally makes it back to Nigeria. According to her, she would like to have a very loyal and caring man as a husband. She said, while she would work and pay the bills, the man would cook and do other things for her.

Source: Legit.ng