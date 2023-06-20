A delighted mother displays her baby's hair, which possesses a texture that is frequently connected to children of American ancestry

Despite being of Nigerian descent, the baby's hair is remarked to be unique, matching the silky and lustrous locks frequently observed in infants of American descent

Many shared their own experiences with their babies' hair. Some mentioned that their babies also had silky hair when they were younger but eventually saw changes in texture over time

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In a heartwarming video that has made rounds on Tik Tok, a precious baby with incredibly soft and silky hair has captured the attention and admiration of viewers.

The video shared by @simply_mishael began with a caption that revealed a mother's excitement and joy over her baby's unique hair.

Mother rejoice as baby shows with curly hair. Photo Source: TikTok/@simply_mishael

Source: TikTok

The elated mother disclosed in the caption her long-held desire for her baby to have hair that resembles that of children from different ethnic backgrounds, specifically mentioning the silky hair commonly found in the white community.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

God really took his time to answer my request ‼️❤️ever since I was a kid I always wanted my child to have “the American kids' hair.” It got to the point where I was even saying when I get married and am ready to give birth, I will mix the sp*rm of my husband with that of a white man’s sp*rmwell am glad God granted me my heart desires.

Throughout the video, a series of captivating pictures showcased the baby's hair from different angles and moments. Some snapshots captured the little one peacefully sleeping, which highlighted the gentle and silky strands cascading over the baby's delicate head.

Netizens expressed their admiration for the baby's silky hair. They praised the baby's appearance and found her hair to be absolutely adorable and captivating.

Social media reactions as baby with "Oyinbo" hair surfaced online

@monah_xx said:

"My daughter had the same hair it will soon change".

@JK's star shine said:

"My hair was like that when I was a baby. Jealous people thought My mom cheated...mine started changing and now it's back to African rubber band".

@joycej58 said:

"Naso my hair is from birth. I grow up I nor see hair again".

@poco_ella said:

"It might not change...my mom's hair is naturally straight, and my grandparents are from Nigeria".

@cute baby said:

"My baby's was the same when she was born, she will definitely have beautiful hair like my baby".

@Amara said:

"I know your heartburns during pregnancy were going Crazyyyyy".

@joylisa said:

"The hair will still change this country weather no good".

Watch video:

Young mum shows shiny white mark on newborn daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about how a young mum showed off her newborn daughter's hair.

A mum has shown her baby to the world and revealed a shiny, white birthmark on the child's hair.

The new mother said the white mark on the baby's hair is associated with her family. From the video, it could be seen that the mother also has the same white mark on her forehead.

Source: Legit.ng