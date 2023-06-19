In a captivating TikTok video, a black Yoruba woman caught the attention of many as she was seen cradling an 'Oyinbo' baby with blonde hair

Curiosity sparked among onlookers who questioned if she was indeed the mother of the sleeping infant

The video also resonated with viewers who expressed their willingness to support and help the woman as funds were sought to provide care for the baby

Some asked if she was the baby's mother, so she playfully asked if she should breastfeed the baby to prove her maternity.

Black woman with baby catches attention online. Photo source: TikTok/@arike.suger

Source: TikTok

The video drew various reactions, with @johnsonf24 commenting on the power of black, emphasising that black can bring out white, but the reverse is impossible.

Netizens express desire to help woman with white baby

Additionally, many individuals voiced their willingness to offer assistance and support for the baby's care as the video sought funds for the child's well-being.

Reactions as a black Yoruba woman is seen with an 'Oyinbo' baby

@mamatee528 said:

"I have a cousin whose husband is black, but baby up till now, she is still an Oyinbo colour. The woman is fine too."

@_lilahn0 commented:'

"From what I understand, because I am not Yoruba, this child is white; hence if the father is not white, the child should be investigated."

@johnsonf24:

"That is the power of Black! Black can bring out white, but white can never do that."

@user6617739781099 expressed:

'So lovely baby god, we send big help to you ."

@user54572675023095:

"Maybe d mother works with those Indians and dey go out together may God help her and send a helper to her."

@abikam1217:

"Even if he isn't Oyinbo, people will help her. Nigerians are very @ assisting each other.

Source: Legit.ng