A TikTok lady has argued that women are most likely to insult their husbands if they are the breadwinners of the family

In a viral post, the TikTok creator, Claire-Wiyfengla, said even if it is for only one month, insult must come if the woman is the one providing

The argument posited by the lady immediately stirred funny reactions from many men who agreed with her

A TikTok lady has impressed many people with a statement she made about women who feed their families.

In a video, TikTok creator, Claire-Wiyfengla, argued that there is a likelihood of a woman insulting her husband if she is the one feeding the family.

Claire said women may insult their husbands if they are the breadwinner. Photo credit: TikTok/@clairewiyfengla.

Source: TikTok

According to Claire, no matter how humble the woman might be, it would be hard for her not to insult her husband if she feeds her family for a month.

She wrote on TikTok:

"No matter how humble and respectful a woman is, she cannot feed the family for whole month without insulting her husband."

Watch Claire's video below:

Reactions as lady shades women who are breadwinners

Claire's statement quickly resonated with many TikTok users. Many of them agreed with Claire, and some even said one month is usually too much for insults to start if the woman is the breadwinner.

@user3875773211874 said:

"In fact, for just adding 1k to 10k that the husband gave alone attracts a lot of disrespect in the house."

@Ramsey said:

"Don't talk about a month sweetheart just one week without husband's input is hell on earth already."

@Tate Namholo said:

"Two weeks is too much before the queen reminds everyone of her superiority! I am talking about my wife!"

@Kallin commented:

"You should be protected."

@TopeBabs said:

"A week is enough then she stop calling you "Baby" but your birth name with aggressive voice."

Source: Legit.ng