A TikTok video of a Oyinbo woman showering love on young kids who were overjoyed to see her has gone viral on the internet

In the clip, the children ran to hug the Oyinbo woman who was also delighted to see them

The children reminded her that she had promised to take them on a date when she came back and she said she would

A heartwarming video of a Oyinbo woman expressing her affection for a group of young kids who were ecstatic to see her has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

In the clip, the children dashed to embrace the white woman who was also thrilled to see them and returned their hugs warmly.

The Oyinbo ans the children exude great emotional connection.

Source: TikTok

Children wants lady to take them on date

The children reminded her of the promise she had made to take them on a special outing when she visited them again and she assured them that she would keep her word.

Many social media users who watched the video wished they could be in the same position as the woman who was so happy to be warmly welcomed by the children.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 900,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jessica reacted:

"Oh my gosh and the way the little one called you mummy."

@MegG said:

"How do l get involved in stuff like this. I want to be a part of this."

@Arlo wrote:

"Lady who ever you are just know you are blessed and hope you stay around forever."

@Carla commented:

"Crying in mommy issues. This is so beautiful. Thank you for loving those babies the way they deserve to be loved."

@itsMamaDaph also commented:

"l'm sorry to hear that I also had mom issues. But I didn't let it change my heart. Be. Strong and stay loving."

@KoriJane:

"Gosh I want to this for the rest of my life."

@Katherine:

"The way she touches thier faces I do that with my own children because I'm so in love with them. she's got. Such a huge heart."

Black yoruba woman with oyinbo baby stuns people, stirs curiosity in many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that In a thrilling video on TikTok, a black Yoruba woman caught the attention of many as she cradled an oyinbo baby with blonde hair, stirring curiosity among many in the public.

Some asked if she was the baby's mother, and she playfully asked if she should breastfeed the baby to prove her maternity.

The video drew various reactions, with @johnsonf24 commenting on the power of the black skin colour, stating that black can bring out white, but the reverse is impossible.

Source: Legit.ng