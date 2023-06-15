A couple's throwback video showcasing their school days at 'Auchi Polytechnic' has inspired many to remain committed to their relationships

Viewers, particularly women, admire the couple's transformation and have found renewed hope in love

The images showcased their transformation from signing out day at school to loving couples in beautiful, radiant conditions

In a heartwarming throwback video, a couple shared their beautiful love journey, starting with pictures taken during their school days at 'Auchi Polytechnic', as revealed by one comment.

The images showcased their transformation from carefree students to loving couples. This touching video has inspired many girls who are determined to stay with their current partners.

Couple shares thrilling throwback video

Source: TikTok

The video resonated with viewers, and one commenter, eager to learn from their relationship, requested the wife to share her secrets to patience and the duration of their courtship.

The impact was profound, with one viewer confessing, "I wanted to give up on my man, but after seeing this, I am staying."

This couple's throwback video served as a powerful reminder of the enduring nature of love and encouraged others to cherish and nurture their relationships.

Social media reactions to the sweet couple throwback video

@phinaanthony25 said:

"It's the guy's transformation for me. Like what congratulations dear.

@ebukasonplc noted:

"Who else watched more than once

Seriously, patience is the key to a lasting relationship. God bless the union."

@aniky_mama said:

"And I waited for how many years I don't know please tell us the years o I'm interested in, the years before this transformation…,"

@cindybankx said:

"I wanted to give up on my man, but after seeing this, I am staying ."

@mz_el5 sais:

"Where did some of us pass because eeii, vawulence ooanniversary sef we’ve not celebrated ."

@_toniabold said:

"Omo nah, love story full my fyp this morning. God speak, your daughter is listening."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng