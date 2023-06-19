In a heartwarming TikTok video, a mother captured the precious moment of lifting her three children, starting from the youngest boy to her 16-year-old son

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a mother captured a precious moment of lifting her three children, from her first-born boy to her 14-year-old daughter, and finally attempting to raise her 16-year-old son.

The hilarious scene unfolded as she attempted to do a press-up before lifting him, but her efforts were in vain.

Mum lifts her ids in playful family time. Photo Source: TikTok/@chleocouture

Source: TikTok

The video touched the hearts of many viewers, evoking a sense of nostalgia and the realisation of how quickly children grow up.

One person expressed their emotions, saying, "This got me emotional, how our babies we carry on our hands then are now big, and we can't carry them anymore ." The video garnered numerous warm and relatable responses from viewers.

Social media react as mother tries to lift her three children

@sharonpeace09 noted:

"My shift from the television is pleasant."

@awele2909 said:

"The bond between you guys is so perfect ❤️but please which pain relieve do you take,I am on my way to get it."

@cake_surgeon said:

"From what I observed in this video, she can lift him, but she just wanna make the video spicier. nice content ."

@dance_crystal1:

"The two push-ups got me."

@shinings00 said:

"This got me emotional, how our babies we carry in our hands are now big, and we can't carry Dem anymore ."

@adaezetreasure noted:

"This is beautiful. Lord, please let me have this kind of bond with my children... Amen."

@user9448662143554 said:

"To us that smiled while watching, may we live long enough to carry our children☺️☺️☺️☺️."

Source: Legit.ng