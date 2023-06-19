A Nigerian man took his girlfriend to a supermarket and gave her a special treat by paying for whatever she shopped

TikTok creator, Kelvin Goodnews said his girlfriend visited him, and she has proved to be a good girl hence the need to reward her

His action gladdened the lady's heart, and many other TikTok users took to the comment section to appreciate Kelvin

A TikTok video shows the moment a Nigerian man took his girlfriend to a supermarket for a shopping spree.

The video creator, Kelvin Goodnews revealed on TikTok that his girlfriend visited him and spent a few weeks.

The lady shopped, and the man paid. Photo credit: TikTok/@kelvin_goodnews_.

Source: TikTok

The video showed when Kelvin and his girlfriend entered the supermarket and she started shopping.

Nigerian man pays for his girlfriend's shopping

Kelvin said he told his woman to get the things she wanted and the lady was too glad to pick some stuff in bulk.

He described his girlfriend as a good girl which meant she deserved the excellent treatment she was getting.

The video also shows when Kelvin took his girlfriend to the motor park where she boarded a vehicle when she was going back.

Watch Kelvin's video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man takes his girlfriend for a shopping spree

When he posted the video, many TikTok users reacted to it in different ways. Some appreciated the nice gesture, others asked Kelvin to let the poor breathe.

@user7148804099050 said:

"Let the single breath. Lon't suffocate us we get responsibility please."

@Ireti asked:

"Who else paused to see the receipt."

@kelvinnancy19 said:

"The best and sweetest video so far. I smiled all through."

@Adesewa asked:

"Where una de see serious relationship way they no go de use you pass time?"

@Epitome said:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person."

@Mida’s glam said:

"Don’t suffocate me."

