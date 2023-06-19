A young Nigerian girl was unhappy after she tried to carry her little brother but the kid rejected her gesture

She burst into tears, with her arms still outstretched, as the little kid chose her younger sister over her

Many social media users shared their thoughts on the incident as some found the boy's behaviour hilarious

A video of a young girl shedding tears over her baby brother's refusal to be carried by her has stirred reactions online.

The children's mother, Chinweyndu Jude, shared the clip on TikTok, noting that the boy sees her other daughter named Sophia as his second mother.

Muna wept after he rejected her. Photo Credit: @chinweyndu

Source: TikTok

While laughing in the background, the woman beckoned on the kid to allow her elder daughter to carry him.

She directed her daughter, Muna, to forcefully do it, having seen that the kid would not comply. Muna, on the one hand, stood there crying with her arms outstretched.

Her younger sister, Sophia, carried the boy as she awaited transferring him to her elder sibling.

Netizens wondered why the kid did not like to be carried by his elder sister and their mum explained:

"She caused it in a way… Is either she’s studying or playing, she don’t have time for him,.. and he grew used to the second one."

Eventually, Muna got to carry her baby brother.

Watch the video below:

People react to Munachi's moment with her baby bro

Tricia_1206 said:

"That's my son to my eldest sister. But always running to go to the youngest one."

namonoM said:

"Because the small sister is playful, babies love people who play with them a lot."

Baby zino said:

"The boy even they gree make them carry am my own no send anybody only me."

preciouspresh353 said:

"I feel dis is what my unborn baby is going to do 2 my first son. it's going to be only his immidiate senior bro."

Cindy Jane's Thoughts said:

"Na becos say Muna no look like him..... He went for his lookalike."

user6827973030968 said:

"I feel her pain.See his cute and funny mischievous looks."

Mulengah said:

"It's because she's the youngest this happen in our house too so it like babies want there fellow younger."

kizito said:

"Teach ur children igbo language biko... igbo amaka."

