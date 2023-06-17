A creative Nigerian boy has constructed a prototype of a big house which looks so real and well-designed

The boy brought the house out in the open and many people gathered to take a look at it and to admire the beauty

A video that captures the moment has been posted on TikTok and it has gone viral and attracted comments from Nigerians

A Nigerian boy has stunned people online with the replica of a big house he constructed.

TikTok user, Shuga Mama posted a video capturing the beautiful replica, which looks like a real house.

The house looks so real and people gathered to admire it. Photo credit: TikTok/@asuzunwa.

Source: TikTok

The one-storey building has everything that a normal house would have, including a kitchen, roof, and overhead water tanks.

Video of a Nigerian boy built house replica in Aba

The overhead tanks were placed outside the compound as if the house was real.

Apart from having windows and doors, the replica house is also properly painted as it looks colourful and neat.

A lot of people gathered to admire the house as he explained to them the details of the building.

The boy who constructed the replica is not yet known, but someone named Ndubuisi was helping people to understand and appreciate the work of art.

Shuga Mama captioned the video:

"A guy in Aba built this house. Omo everything I dream of is inside this house. I wish I can turn it into a real house."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as boy builds replica of house

@mikedonald said:

"I saw this guy for Aba yesterday. Omo e choke, no be here oo. Talent dey buh na money and education remain."

@Prince peter said:

"At first I thought it was a real house."

@Drizzy Graham asked:

"Who else is listening to that man’s voice? Shey no b Obi be that?"

@jamesmarinos918 said:

"The GP tank for me. Nice one."

