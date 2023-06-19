A Nigerian lady who a stranger duped during her NYSC year said that the man knew personal things about her

To get her to believe him, the man gave her a $100 bill, warning her not to tell anyone of the opportunity she had just stumbled on

In a few days, the lady borrowed money from different sources and gave the man the sum of N850k

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has narrated how she was scammed by a strange who she met her during her NYSC. The lady said the man approached her, he said she was made for a better life.

She (@itzz_joygray) stated that that stranger also told her the names of all her family members, including hers.

The lady said she was given free dollars to enjoy. Photo source: @itzz_joygray

Source: TikTok

Lady got dollars from strange man

He said that her close friend is behind her success delay. After taking the lady to his car, he opened his boot and showed her wads of dollars, out of which he gave her $100 (N65,696).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was surprised that the money was real after she changed it into naira. In a rush, the lady borrowed money from wherever she could get it.

She even sold her phone and got a loan from a bank. The lady brought the money to him in batches. The first was N850k. She even should her shop. In a second clip, she narrated how she was given three weeks to look for the balance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user2125816791459 said:

"I'm not fetish but I have seen victims of this story too many times. And they all had one thing in come--they were all hypnotized with a charm."

KingDavis said:

"Greed greed greed . Want to spend the money they didn’t work for."

OG said:

"They have tested me before and I took the 100 dollars and run away. They want to run senior man street."

E.C.H.E.Z.O.N.A said:

"My grandma always say, 'it's only a greedy person that will get scammed'."

Lenxzzy said:

"I had this similar story from a friend of mine, but kind of a different format those people are using jazz."

Ifeoma said:

"Me oo. I even went to sell my phone all my money gone is not a small matter oo."

Boy narrated near-kidnapping experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Ayomiku, narrated how he got kidnapped and robbed in Lagos state as he lost all consciousness after talking to strangers.

In a long video shared on TikTok, the Ibadan resident said he was in Lagos for a photo shoot. He was waiting for a bus when a stranger approached him.

Lady showed off rich parents' house

In other news, a young lady shared a video showing how wealthy her parents are. Her house had CCTV everywhere.

She showed a mini-gym in the house nobody used. The lady with the TikTok handle, @azuwuibegift1, added that there were cameras in the rooms.

Source: Legit.ng