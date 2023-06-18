There was a mild drama during what looked like a white wedding between a young man and his woman

Sulut Soja, a TikTok creator, posted a short video showing how the groom's ring refused to enter his finger

The ring brought to the wedding for the man was too small for his big finger and there was trouble inserting it

The video of a dramatic wedding with a funny bride and groom is generating reactions on TikTok.

There was mild drama as people gathered to witness the wedding between the man and his wife, who was dressed in an unconventional way. The video was posted by TikTok user, Sulut Soja.

When the bride tried to insert a ring into the finger of the groom, the ring did not enter. Photo credit: TikTok/@user0754576007.

Source: TikTok

In what looked like a comedy skit, the groom's ring brought to the wedding refused to enter his finger.

Video shows when ring refused to enter groom's finger

Apparently, the wedding ring was too small for his finger and it was as if it was not tested before it was brought to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After struggling endlessly to insert the ring into her man's finger, the bride got pissed off and flung her husband's hand away.

Some people in the crowd of wedding guests, however, intervened and tried to insert the ring on the man's small finger, but that, too didn't work.

The ring was eventually left hanging halfway on the ring finger.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as ring refuses to enter groom's finger

While it is not clear if the video is a comedy skit, a lot of crowds was present during the wedding.

Also, TikTok users took to the comment section and started to analyse the video. Some drew attention to the way the bride and the groom were dressed.

@nandutu Agnes proud gishu said:

"But the lady is not happy."

@Bongie Medium said:

"Marry me now or never. Emergency marriages. I want one urgently."

@ollybolly777 commented:

"Omg never saw a wedding suit like this before."

@bessykendimugambi asked:

"Is it true or just acting?"

Lady gets pregnant for her gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man discovered that his wife got pregnant for their gateman.

The man travelled to Dubai, UAE, where she spent eight months before returning to Nigeria.

But on his return, he found out that his gateman has put his wife in the family way.

Source: Legit.ng