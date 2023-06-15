A man and his wife walked on a bushy path to their wedding venue and the video has caused a stir on TikTok

Friends and well-wishers followed them closely as the man helped his wife to hold her wedding gown and prevent it from getting dirty

The short video has generated many reactions from TikTok users after it went viral on the platform

A TikTok video shows a man and his wife trekking on a bushy road on their wedding day.

It appears the couple were on their way to the wedding venue, and they took the bush path.

The groom helped the bride to hold her wedding dress. Photo credit: TikTok/@user2680246818755.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, which was posted by @user2680246818755, the bride was in front while the man followed closely by.

The groom helped his wife to hold her wedding dress and prevent it from getting dirty because of the grasses on the road.

Bride and groom walk to their wedding in style

A few friends and well-wishers were also with the bride and the groom as they made their interesting nuptial journey.

One man with the couple was seen carrying a bag of sachet water on his head.

As they walked on the road, they were chatting excitedly in the local language.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of couple trekking on bushy path

The video has amazed many tikTok users, some of who asked where it was recorded.

@belilesympa commented:

"A lot of things are happening in this world. Thank you TikTok."

@ulaoceana said:

"Nature is their witness."

@eliziwangui commented:

"There are going to honeymoon."

@ashleyk reacted:

"Why I'm I seeing these weddings today?"

@user3168181197618sarahouattara reacted:

"The bride is very fast."

@mimsmhumble said:

"Is this one for better for worse or is for worse for worse."

@Happyangel Nkosi reacted:

"I keep running into these wedding videos."

@user2148681097021 said:

"Where are they going?"

