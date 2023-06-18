A woman who is heavily pregnant went into labour and a video showed when she was preparing for delivery

Grace Love shared her pregnancy and delivery journey on TikTok and the video immediately stirred many reactions

Grace was the one who packed her baby items by herself, and she said her husband was looking for a vehicle

A strong pregnant woman personally backed her bag when it was time for her to go and deliver her baby.

The woman, Grace Love went into labour and she captured the video of the moment and posted it on TikTok.

The woman carefully packed her baby's items and got ready to go the hospital. Photo credit: TikTok/@gracelove108.

Source: TikTok

Grace was seen in a room, and she was alone. A bed was in front of her, and a bag full of baby items lay on the bed.

Video shows pregnant woman in labour preparing for delivery

She was picking up her baby and delivery items and carefully packing them in the bag seen on the bed.

Grace said her husband was looking for a vehicle that would convey her to the hospital where she was going to deliver her baby.

Despite being in labour, Grace still looked very strong even though she said she had endured the pain since the morning of that day.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a pregnant mother in labour packs her bag to go and deliver.

The strength exhibited by the mother endeared her to many TikTok users. Some shared similar experiences but admitted that they couldn't bear to do anything physical while in labour.

@sarahabitrus said:

"Safe delivery."

@Rejoice beauty said:

"Safe delivery ijn amen. But labor never hold you, because if labor hold you, you no go know where those things deh."

@Ask-of-Gwen commented:

"Safe delivery in Jesus name."

@Ronas Sabo commented:

"Safe delivery ma, may God show me this day in Jesus name."

@user5121938242245 said:

"Safe delivery. No evil complications."

@sundaypreciousjoy commented:

"Safe delivery darling, congratulations in advance."

@user76010308781073diamond said:

"You will deliver like Hebrew woman. Amen."

