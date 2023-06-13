In a heartwarming yet comical display of imagination and talent, a little girl dressed as a barrister captured the attention of viewers in a video

She became 'angry' and spoke big grammar when the "client' seemed to have belittled her capacity to handle the case, owing to her size

Many have praised the young barrister's confidence and expressed admiration for her spirited performance

A hilarious video has captivated audiences with a talented young girl's adorable yet hilarious portrayal of the legal profession.

The video shared on Tiktok by @ijelenwanyii started with a resemblance of an office setting that showcased a small-sized barrister seated confidently in a chair, dressed in a barrister costume complete with a lawyer's wig.

Standing behind her was a lady dressed in a black outfit, assuming the role of an assistant.

A voice that introduced the young barrister was heard, presenting her as someone who could assist with a client's case.

The unsuspecting 'client', clearly taken aback, can be heard expressing disbelief, exclaiming, "Eh! I don't understand who?"

The little barrister swiftly motioned to her assistant, telling her to lift her higher. With the help of her trusty companion, she was raised onto her chair, effectively elevating her stature in the room.

As the young barrister stood tall, she amusingly slammed her tiny hands on the table, which channelled authority, as she expressed her frustration towards the bewildered client for underestimating her capabilities.

Unfazed by the initial surprise, the little barrister confidently declared her name, thumping her chest with pride while she eloquently delivered an impressive array of big grammar.

The adorable little lawyer ended by saying, "Let me hear your story now".

Netizens expressed their adoration for the pint-sized legal professional. They found her appearance and confident demeanour incredibly endearing.

Social media reactions to the baby barrister story:

@Ismail said:

"Ma, I have a case. BTW I and Lagos state government pls, ma how can I get to u".

@Theswtcisca said:

"That’s my personal lawyer right there one and only Barrister Ikpeama".

@Ezigbo Ego said:

"What a talent. I can't wait to start seeing small madam performing on Nollywood".

@user2363653702594 said:

"Finally, I HV seen who will win Peter obi case with tinubu…… with small madam victory is assured".

Watch video:

