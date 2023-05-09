A mother has gotten tongues wagging after revealing how she prepared different meals for her family members

According to her, her husband and children demanded to eat different meals at the same time and she had to satisfy their cravings

However, some netizens who came across the video on TikTok criticized her for going ahead to cook separately

A Nigerian mother identified as @ololasemrsmoneyy on TikTok has stirred mixed reactions from netizens after sharing her recent experience at home.

According to the young mum, her husband and children all demanded to eat different meals for breakfast.

Nigerian mum cooks different meals Photo credit: @ololademrsmoneyyy

Source: TikTok

While her husband demanded to eat rice and stew, her first child wanted plantains and her second wanted indomie.

The thoughtful mother went ahead to prepare the meals separately at the same time but was criticised by some netizens.

"Husband wants rice and stew. First child want plantains. Second child want indomie. Who me wan tell wetin I want?", the mother wrote.

Social media reactions

@demoon0001 said:

"My wife go just cook watin she want and that's what everyone is digging."

@.fai_za_ stated:

"My mom sometimes cooks about 3 to 4 different kinds of meals at a time but when she's not in the mood, we're all drinking gari."

@alabiadejoke296 reacted:

"I don’t even have strength to ask questions we eat what I prepared if not fast for the family."

@stephaniesalad1 reacted:

"If you no go eat the one I want you are not hungry then no be me una go stress."

@sharon_newton stated:

"Na wetin my husband won chop everybody go chop."

@__________jenny said:

"No be for my house them wan do that one, na wetin I decide everybody go chop. My own na make the food make sense."

@thegalfromnorthviqueen added:

"Hmmmm omo dis my mum. omo my dad sabi change mind for food after she don start cook, hmmm God pls bless dat woman for us."

Source: Legit.ng