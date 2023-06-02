A mother has shared her sad experience with her son who was excluded from a birthday party at school

According to the heartbroken mother, all her son's classmates got invites except her son who broke into tears

When asked why he wasn't given an invite, he said his classmates simply replied that he didn't make the list

A heartbroken mum has shared her pain after her son was excluded from a birthday party in school.

The sad woman revealed that her son returned from school 'in tears' after one of his classmates invited 18 classmates leaving him behind.

According to DailyMail, the sad boy asked why he was the only one not invited, and the other kid's answer broke the mother's heart.

"My eight-year-old son came home crying yesterday because another student, M, handed out birthday party invitations to all of his classmates except for him", she narrated.

"He smirked and told my son he didn't make the list. It happened in class in front of everyone and my child is so upset", the woman said.

Mum takes the case to the school authorities

The woman rushed to the school in tears to report the incident and thankful, the school took an applaudable action on the incident.

They set up a policy that demanded all children be invited to a party if invites are being handed out on school premises.

The young boy reportedly had issues 'fitting in' at school because of his love for horses, steam engines, and old musical recordings, Mirror.co.uk says.

He usually sits and plays by himself at lunch because he doesn't have that many friends, and his mother was worried that being excluded from the party would make his social life worse.

However, the mum reiterated that it wasn't a problem that her son wasn't invited. She only feels it was so mean to deliberately exclude her child in front of the whole class.

'I worry that it will get even more difficult for my son now that M has signalled to the other classmates that my son is to be rejected and excluded", she said.

"It just hurts my heart to think about M and some of the other kids rubbing this party in my son's face every day at school for the next few weeks and him feeling rejected and left out", she added.

Father storms school to complain over attitude of child's classmates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl got her doting father disturbed after returning from school every day in tears. The girl complained that she has been facing problems in school as her classmates dislike her and do not associate with her.

The worried father decided to take the matter up. He visited her school and talked with the classmates who confirmed his daughter's report. According to the classmates, they failed to associate with the little girl because she was stubborn and their teacher instructed them to keep malice with her.

