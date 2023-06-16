A girl cried bitterly because her baby brother preferred her sister carrying and playing with him to her

The children's mother revealed it is because the oldest is always using her time studying rather than playing with the kid

As the girl forcibly carried the kid, the baby burst into tears, showing he would instead remain with the person he was with

A mother has shared a video showing the moment her daughter started crying just because her newborn would not allow her to carry him.

The woman, @chinweyndu, said that the baby loved the girl's sibling better. As the daughter stretched her hands towards him with tears in her eyes, the kid refused.

The mother told the girl to forcibly carry the baby. Photo source: @chinweyndu

Source: TikTok

Kid couldn't handle rejection from brother

According to the mother, the thing had been happening for a while now, and the first daughter cried when she could not take it anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people who reacted to the video said that it was emotional. They said the girl could not handle the rejection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NmaOgbodo said:

"I feel her pain. It's not easy to handle rejection."

Mulengah said:

"It's because she's the youngest this happen in our house too so it like babies want there fellow younger."

Wendy Emeanuru said:

"So emotional."

Mayuzor said:

"Chai. they will be best of friends as they grow."

De Combos cuisine said:

"Awww big sis stop crying he is just playing."

Amira Gold said:

"Same thing with my aunt kids oh ...and the first child loves the new bby a lot."

The mother replied:

"She caused it in a way… it's either she’s studying or playing, she don’t have time for him."

EMMANUEL said:

"Always leave him with her alone."

mercyisi said:

"The guy is even looking at her like this cry won't help u sis."

VidaR said:

"He looks alike the 1st daughter but doesn’t allow her to take him poor girl, he will be your friend when he grows up."

Kid in UK misbehaved in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother in the UK, @teesluxuryhair, shared a video showing her kid misbehaving in public and running around.

At one point in the video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

Father disturbed his baby

In other news, a TikTok video of a father and his kid on the bed stirred massive reactions as the father hurriedly woke the baby.

In a caption of the clip shared by @angel_mrs.boss, it was revealed that the kid stayed up late at night, and this affected the parents' sleep.

Source: Legit.ng