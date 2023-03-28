A heartwarming video of a mother's reaction after her children surprised her with a brand-new car has melted hearts

In the video shared on TikTok, the mother screamed for joy after she was presented with the key to her new car.

The car owner was subsequently led outside to the spot where her car was parked and her reaction was priceless

A video shared on TikTok captures a mother expressing her joy after her children surprised her with a brand-new car.

In the video, the woman got overwhelmed with emotions and screamed when they presented her with the key and plate number of her new car.

Woman receives car gift from children Photo Credit: @just_a_florist

Source: TikTok

She began to shed tears of joy as people gathered around her to hold her and share in her happiness.

The proud mother later stepped outside with the crowd to the spot her new car was parked. They played sweet music and asked her to dance towards her car.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who wished to surprise their parents one day with special presents.

Social media reactions

@Shan kay said:

"Ohhhh wanted to make it for mum but she left too early rest in peace mom, will make it for dad."

@DonaBrenda wrote:

"Lord please provide for us I so much want to do many things for my mom."

@Phil_Optionz added:

"My mom I will do this for you one-day nga Katonda ali wamu range amina."

@Aronzwiz ug commented:

"May the good God protect us such that we can do the same bambi thanks for making your mom happy."

@Ruth Bukachi reacted:

"Wish my mom would see the prayers she prayed for me am different.Rest in peace beautiful mom."

@rodahblessingsble replied:

"This is amazing."

@childa said:

"Congratulation,,i wish i also do this to mom."

@prettynicole872 wrote:

"Congratulations to her , lord please bless work of my hands, i wana give my mum every good thing on this planet earth."

@Hairah added:

"Dear lord I want to do this for my mum next year InshaAllah."

@Blessed Nakato said:

"May God bless you all...hope for more blessings from mum."

@user774551262664Agie k said:

"Want to do alot for my mum God i just pray for life and blessings in all i do and plan will do this for her she has has been there for me."

@captaing50 added:

"May you never lack and may God protect her her from wenye wivu."

@Cindy said:

"I really wanted to do alot for mum but shes gone but i will give the world to my kids InshaaAllah."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum rejects car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman surprised her son, his friends and many netizens after she turned down his car birthday gift. The incident was captured in a short video shared by Maria Ude Nwachi via her verified Facebook handle.

She accused the young boy of being an internet fraudster and lamented that he intended to use her for rituals by virtue of the car gift. Despite attempts by the lad and his friends to convince her into accepting the gift, she refused and ordered him to take it away while also bursting balloons used in decorating the car.

According to her, he is still a university student with no job and as such shouldn't be able to afford such a whip. "You are just a student. Which work are you doing?" she said to him. While some netizens commended the woman, others thought it was scripted, especially with the way she kept calling her supposed offspring 'son.'

Source: Legit.ng