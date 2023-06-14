A Nigerian man left his dog in the custody of a friend and was disappointed on his return owing to its look

The displeased man took to social media to showcase before versus after photos of the dog as he lamented over not knowing the next action to take

Dog lovers sympathised with the man and suggested possible remedies he could explore to restore the pet's look

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media over the state of his dog, Clef, which he left in the custody of a friend.

Sharing pictures of the dog on Twitter, the distraught owner, @tijesuni_x, vowed not to let his friend's action slide.

While stating that he doesn't know what to do next, the man promised not to let Clef stay with a novice again.

He further accused the said friend of selling his last pup and revealed the fellow also has dogs, wondering why his couldn't be cared for.

The man said he was going to let it slide until he learnt the dog wasn't recovering where it was being treated. His tweets which blew up reads:

"The dog I left with a “friend” what he turned her to. Idk what to do yet but I won’t let this go,

"I was gonna let it slide but I heard she’s not recovering after I got her transferred."

In the comment section, some of his responses to netizens went:

"This guy claimed he sold my last pup to feed her."

"He has dogs. I’d never leave Clef with a novice. He knows what he did."

See his tweet below:

Many sympathise with him over his dog

@ToyosiMichael2 said:

"Your dog can still come back to the way you want ✌️ but you spend money o

"I will list out some food for you."

@omotundewale said:

"Ok let me give u an example.I Was planning to get 500 POL and I spoke to my elder brother that he could at least help manage before I came back.U know he actually thought he was going to be putting their food on the bare floor and they will rush it like those local chickens."

@Ademidura said:

"Omg! Clef!!! I don’t even understand how this is possible! Don’t let it slide."

@IjewemenFortune said:

"I still have difficulty believing that these two images are the same dog."

@AlexVivyNnabue said:

"I’m sorry, have you been able to relocate her/him? Omo I go ment if na my babies sha."

@realKingBaci said:

"Had similar experience, since then my dog travels with me except it’s not possible then I invite a family member over until I’m back. Even when fed well dogs have feelings too and sadness can make them look malnourished."

@MjayIsTrouble said:

"Bruhhhh!

"I know how much this hurts, my mum took our dog to a stupid vet last year and he did something similar to her."

