A couple who are both medical doctors has posted a video of the night they worked on a shift in the same hospital

The man's wife told curious TikTok users that nothing happened between them during the night as they kept things professional

The Okhifos were placed on a nightshift in the same hospital. Photo credit: TikTok/@theokhifos.

Source: TikTok

The Okhifos apparently relished it when they were assigned to be on duty on the same night, and they could not wait to share the video they made.

When they were going to work, The Okhifos rode in Uber taxi, and the man could be heard telling his wife that he would not be on her way at work.

Nigerian doctor and his wife placed on the same night shift

But as work was going on, Dr Okhifo messaged his wife, telling her how he missed her.

They eventually had their breaks together before closing and retiring home to sleep.

Posting the video, The Okhifos captioned it:

"How it went working together for the first time."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as a man, and his wife work at night shift in the same hospital

@izzylite said:

"Let the singles breed, don't suffocate us."

@nurse Vicky commented:

"Let single people breeth."

@adeogunolanrewaju said:

"Nah, me and my wife can’t work in the same place more or less the same shift."

@Iamaspec commented:

"Are couples allowed to work in the same place?"

@Miracle Mbah209 asked:

"Why did your voice go up towards the end. I no trust una."

@Mimzchopz said:

"You just reminded me of my husband and I working together, same shift too. At some point, I was calling him “Babe." I couldn’t help it."

