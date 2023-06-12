A man dumped his ex for being too spiritual and fasting a lot and married another woman who seemed more practical

His wife became a pastor last week and decided to devote her life to God forever

His cousin shared the story online and found it hilarious, the story has since gone viral

Some people say that life is full of surprises and irony, for one man, this was certainly true.

He broke up with his ex-girlfriend because she was too spiritual and loved fasting too much.

Wife of man who is averse to much spirituality set to become pastor.

Source: Twitter

Wife of man who divorced ex for being too spiritual set to become pastor

He thought he wanted someone more practical and down-to-earth.

He met another woman and they fell in love. They got married three years ago and seemed to have a happy life.

But last week, his wife got ordained as a pastor and announced that she wanted to dedicate her life to God.

This story was shared by the man’s cousin who identified as @deshysmalls on Twitter. He said he couldn’t stop laughing since he heard the news.

He tweeted:

"My cousin broke up with his Ex girlfriend because she's too spiritual and loves fasting too much. He met another girl and they got married 3 years ago, his wife just got ordained as a pastor last week. I haven't stopped laughing since."

He portrayed that it was ironic that his cousin left his ex-girlfriend for being too spiritual, only to end up with a pastor.

The story has gone viral on social media, with many people commenting on the irony and humor of the situation.

Some people sympathized with the man and said they understood his dilemma.

Others advised him to respect his wife’s choice and support her.

The man has not commented publicly on the story, but his cousin wrote on Twitter how amusing he found the situation.

Find the tweet below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Irunnia reacted:

"E sure me die say the middle name of your cousin na Jonah. God no want let him go."

@LettertoJack

"Lmaooo Gbogbo Kirakita ibi kan na lo ja si."

@ToyosiGodwin commented:

"Lmao00. God has a sense of humor."

@omorogiec

Tell him to change his name t Jonah. No matter how he run, he will sure go to 'Nineveh."

