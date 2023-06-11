A TikTok video shows a young man and a woman who was his primary school teacher when he was still in school in 2008

A video shows a man and his primary school teacher who taught him 15 years ago.

The man, JJ Bravo posted the video showing him and the teacher as they posed for a photograph.

The man poses for a photo with his primary school teacher 15 years after. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr.bravo_o.

In the video, JJ Bravo shared an old photo he took with the teacher in his school in 2008.

The old photo shows JJ Bravo in his school uniform, clutching his school bag, and a backpack hung on his back.

Man and his primary school teacher pose for a photo after 15 years

Back then, his teacher towered above him in height and physical stature. But JJ Bravo is now grown, as could be seen in the new photo taken in 2023.

His teacher, too, now looks more beautiful than she was. Her beauty was noticed by TikTok users who said she looked younger than she was back in 2008.

The video was captioned:

"My primary school teacher then and now."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man and his primary school teacher

The video posted by JJ Brown caught the attention of TikTok users, who took to the comment section to say nice things about them. Many said the teacher looks younger than she was 15 years ago.

@Mafisisacco said:

"Is she single?"

@Hindovei Maada Idriss commented:

"What were you eating that made you grow taller?"

@kaywhip said:

"She actually looking younger now. She aged backwards."

@Nakyanzi Sharon27 said:

"It's true teachers never grow old."

