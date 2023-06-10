The transformation photos of a disabled man who looks handsome has gone viral and elicited comments on TikTok

TikTok user, Jemimah posted the photos in a video telling people how much she loves and cherishes the man

In the old photo taken 10 years ago, the man looked younger, but his current photos show a totally transformed man

A viral TikTok video shows the transformation of a young man who is physically disabled.

The video was posted on TikTok by Jemimah, who said the handsome man is her husband.

The man looked handsome 10 years later. Photo credit: TikTok/@e_jemimah.

Source: TikTok

The man is disabled on both legs as they look smaller than normal, but that did not take away his handsomeness.

Man's 10 years transformation photos cause stir on TikTok

The aim of the video, which has many photos in it is to show how the man has changed over the course of 10 years.

The first photo seen in the video was taken when the man was still in school. He was putting on a school uniform.

Another photo showed when he appeared to have graduated from a tertiary institution, and he posed with his colleagues.

Apart from the old photos, current photos seen in the video show a more transformed man who is now glowing.

Jemmimah professed love for the man. She wrote while posting the video:

"I love him with all my heart."

It is not confirmed if the man is truly Jemimah's husband, as some people said he is her brother.

Reactions from TikTOk users as lady shares husband's throwback photos

TikTok users are reacting to the video posted by Jemimah. Some say she is lying that he is her husband, while others simply praise the man's handsomeness.

@user4218371324079 said:

"You sure say u love am, or na because of money?

Bibi_couture_kids

"One sweet thing about human is that no matter who you’re, what you’re, there are sweet soul that will love you regardless and be your friends."

@Blissokeke commented:

"That's your brother madam."

@nyeneimeekanem206 said:

"He's so handsome."

Video shows a transformed young boy

Source: Legit.ng