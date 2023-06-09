A young man who showed a picture of him and his female teacher has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the teacher wrapped his hand around the arms of the student in the picture that was taken in 2008

Fast forward to 2023,15 years later, many people indicated that while the student has grown and become a man, the teacher looked even younger

A young man and his former teacher have gone viral for a surprising reason.

The video showed a picture of him and his female teacher taken in 2008.

Teacher posed for another picture with student decade after. Photo credit: @_mr.bravo Source: TikTok

The teacher's transformation

In the picture, the teacher smiled and wrapped her arm around his shoulder.

The video then cut to a recent photo of the same pair, taken in 2023, 15 years later.

The young man, now 26 years old, looked much older and taller than his teacher, who appeared to have barely aged at all.

Many people praised the teacher’s youthful appearance and asked for her skincare routine.

Some people expressed admiration for the teacher’s natural beauty and confidence.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than hundred of comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the teacher below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kaywhip reacted:

"She actually looking younger nowshe aged backwards."

@Samantha said:

"Dang... she looks amazing. even better."

@AnisaSilvers-Seecha wrote:

"Glow up... You and miss."

@VonnetteLevonneGordon commented:

"Miss has aged gracefully!!"

@judaaihd also commented:

"But Mrs looks younger . So cool that you did a teacher appreciation post. Kool Man."

@user47488484848:

"Teachers have a huge impact on young people lives respect always."

@Evangelista:

"Not one bit."

@MahmoodaAbderoef:

"The untold benefit of being a teacher. Always looking, young and good. Don't forget young at heart too."

Source: Legit.ng