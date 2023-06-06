A hawker who sells dates and tiger nuts stopped to sell to a young lady, but the lady started dancing for him

The tiger nuts seller, however, focused on his wheelbarrow and concentrated on his business instead of the lady

When the video emerged on TikTok, it generated a lot of reactions, and it has so far been liked by over 4.4k people

A tiger nuts seller stopped by the road to sell to a beautiful lady, and she started dancing with her waist.

It was evident that the lady wanted to use her dance to entertain and distract the young hustler.

The lady danced to entertain the hawker, but he was not distracted: Photo credit: TikTok/@divaberry11.

Source: TikTok

The 17 seconds video posted by @divaberry11 showed how the lady kickstarted her dance and how the hawker reacted.

Video of a lady dancing for a hawker emerges on TikTok

Diva who is a street performer, was buying some tiger nuts but it was like she felt the urge to dance.

She had a music player under her left her arm and so she could not resist the sound that came from it.

Diva responded to the sound by whining her waist as if wanting to be noticed by the hawker.

The young tiger nuts seller however remained focused, and he quickly tied the nuts and gave them to her. He then pushed his wheelbarrow away from the scene after looking at the lady once.

The video has gone viral and received many comments and likes from Diva's fans on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Diva's dance video

@Jimmy said:

"I don't know why but I like the vibes."

@bernadinokvasco asked:

"Who is the artist of this song?"

@yusufismaeelakhs commented:

"I swear I love you."

@KeshPro said:

"This girl you dey enter my eye like seriously. Mama, I love your vibes. Please a video for me with this same track."

@user356853336779 said:

"You want to make the seller to run?"

