A woman put her life in harm's way while following her husband's car to ascertain if he was seeing someone else

While at it, she rammed her car into an apartment and almost killed the security personnel at the place

A lady who was close to the scene of the accident shed more light on the state of the woman and her car

A woman rammed her car into an apartment while following her husband whom she suspected of cheating on her.

A tweep, @superkweeen, said the incident happened on Saturday, June 3 and that the security room was affected in the process.

She rammed the car into an apartment. Photo Credit: Ekaterina Goncharova, Twitter/@superkweeen

Source: Getty Images

Sharing pictures from the crash site, she said the woman was rushed to the hospital and is still alive.

Giving an update on the matter, she revealed that it was the woman's husband's driver that was in the car and not him.

She said the woman almost killed herself for nothing.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@namedAntoinette said:

"Eh? Made me remember the story of a woman that died chasing her husband, she had an accident, but husband dropped off side chick first before coming back for her.

"Happy nothing happened to them."

@Rhumeey said:

"Things i read that makes me wonder about women in polygamy; don't they have blood flowing in their own vains?These various wives of the Ooni for eg,would they dare even if their entire existence depends on it?somethings would never make sense!Or do they?It's a jungle out there!"

@m4v3_ said:

"I just hope she's fine?

"There is no point saying what she did is silly, I now accept whatever women do as okay."

@SirCDN said:

"She just lost a man. Even if he was cheating…

"Imagine an assailant and a victim in one person. That’s her."

@Apocalypse1420 said:

"Women should accept the fact that African men can marry more than 1 woman, because w.tf. Had it been she died in the chase."

