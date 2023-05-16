Leaked chats seen on Twitter have shown the conversation that caused the end of a relationship

The chats showed that a man who did not like his lady having TikTok in her phone wanted it deleted

The lady's refusal to delete the TikTok app led to the end of their relationship as the lady walked away without looking back

A man has ended his relationship with a lady because she refused to delete TikTok from her smartphone.

In a series of chats leaked on social media, the lady visited the man, but he refused to open his door for her to come in.

The man insisted that the lady should delete TikTok but she refused. Photo credit: Getty Images/stefanamer, Luis Alvarez and Twitter/@jon_d_doe.

Source: UGC

The man insisted that the lady must delete the TikTok app on her phone and send her evidence before she would be allowed into the house.

Leaked chats show when man dumped his girlfriend

When he refused to open the door, the lady warned him in the leaked chats that if she eventually left, she would never return, but the man rebuffed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He kept on insisting that he did not want the TikTok app on her phone and that leaving it there would mean picking the app over him.

The lady left after refusing to delete the popular app. The leaked chats were posted by @jon_d_doe.

See the chats below:

Twitter users react to leaked chat between lovers

@Official_Omegaa said:

"It might not even be that she's shaking bum bum on TikTok, there's also the possibility of her giving more attention to TikTok and less to her man when they should be spending quality time together. Such persons should just date their SM apps abeg."

@okikiola_r said:

"She could have just deleted it and then have a conversation about it when they are together. She wasn't interested in the relationship from the onset, maybe she was only managing."

@Folashade_RP said:

"People value this TikTok gan o. I don't even have an account there not just a fan."

Couple gets married after meeting on Whatsapp

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady married a man she met on Whatsapp.

The lady said she saw the man's number in a Whatsapp group, and she chatted him up.

They later fell in love and got married in 2022 after dating for two years.

Source: Legit.ng