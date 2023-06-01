A beautiful Nigerian lady has bagged a masters degree in Public Health at the University of Ibadan, UI

The lady named Motunrayo Oyedele took to Twitter to celebrate as soon as she concluded her defence

She said she is ready to marry and that she would have to stay in her husband's house and do her PhD

Motunranyo bagged a masters degree in public health. Photo credit: Twitter/@themotunglobal.

Source: Twitter

As soon as she finished her defence, the Motunrayo took to Twitter to announce her success to friends and well-wishers.

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates

She said the journey to get a masters degree started in 2019 and has now ended.

According to Motunrayo, she would have to stay in her husband's house and do her PhD since marriage is the next thing on her mind.

She wrote:

"Masters in public health bagged. The journey of 2019 finally came to an end. Unto the next, marriage please, PhD in my husband’s house."

Many people who have seen her post immediately took to the comments to celebrate her graduation with her.

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady baggs masters in public health

@walshakgentle said:

"May you be blessed with a supportive man. Only a supportive man will want you to go for PhD and aspire more in life. If you marry a man that feels intimidated by your success, you're gone."

@Viclintsglobal said:

"Congratulations, senior. I recently started my own MPH Journey. I'm hoping to share this testimony very soon. Blessings to you and yours."

@Christo39718761 reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Know what you want in a man and go for it. We are many good men out there."

Student bags PhD in UNIBEN

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

The student who is very brilliant studied Industrial Mathematics at the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

The man's story went viral, and even those who know him attested to his exceptional brilliance.

Source: Legit.ng