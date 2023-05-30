A Nigerian lady has lamented over being dumped by her boyfriend of three years despite being an understanding and supportive lover

She recalled how she stood by him and claimed she sold one of her father's lands to support her man

She would later find out that he lied to her about travelling abroad to 'get a new update' and is now married

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she became a single mum with no man after her boyfriend jilted her in a shocking manner.

According to her, they dated for three years and she was an understanding and supportive girlfriend in the course of the relationship.

She said she delivered a baby for him in December 2022 and had to sell one of her dad's lands to support him.

He would however tell her in January 2023 that he needed to travel out to 'learn a new update.' To her surprise, he did not travel but married another woman and is now expecting a child with her.

The single mum lamented being dumped with the child. Her TikTok video melted hearts online.

Reactions on social media

