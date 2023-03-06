A Nigerian lady who just passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has posted a video to celebrate the feat

In the video she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen slaying like a queen during her passing-out parade

Her little daughter also dressed in the NYSC uniform and joined her mother in the celebration which has now gone viral

A tall and beautiful lady has posted a video to celebrate after she passed out from the NYSC.

In the video posted by @officialbolbash, the lady proudly waved her NYSC certificate.

The lady and her daughter slayed in NYSC uniform. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialbolbash.

Source: TikTok

The first scene of the 9 seconds video shows the lady slaying in the parade ground like a queen.

Mother and her daughter slay in NYSC uniform

Dressed in her crisply ironed NYSC uniform, the lady walked like a soldier as she proudly posed for the camera.

Her beauty and how well the NYSC uniform lapped her beautiful body have made people to praise her.

More interesting is that her little daughter also dressed in the NYSC uniform and joined her mother during the passing-out event.

The little girl grabbed her mother's NYSC certificate and waved it in the air like a hard-won trophy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ARINOLA said:

"The baby fine pass you."

@Ghabbie commented:

"I tap into from this news."

@user8290503703785 reacted:

"Congratulations. Please where did you get your baby's NYSC uniform?"

@user2028618124102 asked:

"Congratulations, please is that your baby?"

@Oyinkansola said:

"Congratulations. Your babe is very cute. My regards to her."

@tolanikeji2 commented

"OMG your baby is so cute. I wish to see her."

@Taofiqah1411 reacted:

"This little girl dey pose abeg."

