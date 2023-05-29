A lady who likes village life has shown how she played under heavy rain, just like when she was a kid

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady stood under the rain dressed in a short skirt and armless top

TikTok users who have seen the video say it reminded them of when they were children and they played in the rain

A grown-up lady entered a heavy rain and started playing in it like a little child, and the video emerged on TikTok.

The video, which has gone viral, was seen on the TikTok handle of @rusticmountainliving, who likes village life.

The lady who likes village life took to rain to play like a child.

Source: TikTok

The short video opened with the lady seen under the rain as it poured in heavy droplets and made the earth wet.

Video of a beautiful lady playing under the rain goes viral

She spread her hands like a migratory bird flying to a distant land. Her manners showed someone who likes rainfall and life in the hinterlands.

The lady had what looked like mango fruit in her hand, and she constantly nibbled on it as she played under the rain.

Her followers who have seen the video on TikTok said they loved it, and it reminded them of when they were children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady playing under the rain

@REDS said:

"Now that’s life right there."

@Mz Nova said:

"I want to be here."

@m_stax1 commented:

"This is my dream!! rain and all!!!"

@boatboy said:

"Best feelings ever."

@Mark Benjaminh said:

"You live so free. So lovely to see."

@Gary Smalling commented:

"You make Jamaica look so inviting."

@Enrique Williams said:

"People don't know bout this. It's beautiful!"

@SomeoneElseNotYou commented:

"I did this all the time."

@christopherrobins425 said:

"This is real nice, I remember the day I used to play in the rain."

Source: Legit.ng