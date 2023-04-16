A lady with beautiful black skin danced in an open compound and the video has been posted on TikTok

The video which currently has over 625k views shows the lady dancing in a traditional way in a nice village setting

Her fans who have seen the video on TikTok are calling her a model while some described her dance as sweet

Dance lovers on TikTok are praising a beautiful lady who danced in the open after rainfall.

In a 27 seconds video seen on the TikTok handle of @this_is_alum, the lady performed a sweet traditional dance.

She was close to a thatched house with a background showing a village setting when she started dancing.

Lady goes viral after dancing in a village

Dressed in a long skirt and polo top, she was clearly proud of not only her environment but also her native music and dance.

A look at the ground surrounding her shows that she performed the dance when rain had just stopped falling.

Her dance was not too strong or energetic, but she carefully moved her body in line with the rhythm of the song.

Some of her fans on TikTok went to the comment section to shower her with kind words. The video has been viewed more than 625k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@naigaga said:

"Village life is better than town life."

@giovannitablero commented:

"God shower many blessings for her."

@valdinetecremonini said:

"Beautiful, I loved it."

@Andrade Cowboy said:

"Good morning may God bless you always amen."

@user2362811915586 commented:

"This a great wife, she has her own house."

@spicylife436 said:

"You should model that beauty and height."

@Yakubunuh 249 reacted:

"Beautiful music a beautiful move from my Africa woman."

@Shadiazuchu 1994 said:

"Someone's future wife."

@pretty friend said:

"I like the way she walks. Just woow!"

@pretty friend commented:

"This is so nice and lovely."

