The chat between the father and his daughter has gone viral. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Maskot, Twitter/@postubman and Getty Images/MoMo Productions. First and last photos used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The lady said in the text message that her head was paining her, which meant the medical course was getting more complex.

Medical student cries out in frustration

Apart from that, the student said she is getting exhausted because the medical course is weighing her down.

While it is not clear how many years the student has spent in medical school, she sounded like someone who was no longer interested.

She wrote in the text:

"Daddy, my head is paining me. I'm tired. This is becoming very difficult."

In response to her distress, he father sympathised with her, but he did not ask her to quit school.

He only asked if she would be willing to change her course from medicine to zoology.

The father said:

"Sorry! Do you want to change to zoology?"

His daughter's response to his question is not yet clear, but the story has gone viral after it was posted on Twitter.

The conversation between father and daughter was posted by @Postsubman.

See the tweet below:

