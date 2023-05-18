In a TikTok post that recently went viral, viewers were left in awe as they witnessed a young Chinese boy showcasing his incredible juggling skills with a football, using both feet.

The display of talent was so remarkable that many viewers expressed never having seen such skill before.

Many praised the young boy's dedication and natural talent, while others expressed excitement for his football future.

In a captivating TikTok post that recently went viral, viewers were astounded by the incredible talent displayed by a young Chinese boy.

The video shared by a user showcased the boy effortlessly juggling a football with both feet, leaving many viewers in awe.

Chinese boy dazzles many with unusual football skills. Photo Source: TikTok/@vachvoi

Source: TikTok

"I have never seen this before"

Numerous comments poured in, expressing amazement and admiration for the boy's exceptional skill, with one user, @chewpapa3, even comparing it to legendary footballers Maradona and Ronaldinho.

@chewpapa3 commented, "Wow, I've never even seen Maradona or Ronaldinho doing this. It's an exceptional skill, especially at such a young age."

The comment perfectly captured the sentiment shared by many viewers who were speechless by the boy's extraordinary abilities.

The video not only garnered an impressive number of views but also ignited a discussion about the potential prospects of this young football prodigy.

Many users speculated about the bright future that awaited him, with some even suggesting that he could become a future star in the football world.

Social media reaction:

@lordzgsxr:

"Never ever saw that skill with two footballs simultaneously, and it played and watched this game for a long time."

@joelbosun:

"Could you believe I have never seen any professional footballers do this ????"

@@seanlqqking:

"Never seen any pro player juggle the ball with 2 feet simultaneously."

@davidbakulikire:

"Next year, he will start in Barcelona."

@just_opacity:

"This should make the Guinness world record @Guinness World Records."

@lkbfrk:

"Chelsea, sign up this boy."

Watch Video:

Source: Legit.ng