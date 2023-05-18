A captivating TikTok post has gained widespread attention, showcasing a young man's creative use of market women to support the youth

The video captures a group of market women wearing black shirts with the inscription "Free the youth" at the back

The imagery in the post is both visually striking and symbolic, representing unity and solidarity among the market women in their support of the youth

In a captivating TikTok post, a young man showcased his creativity and support for the youth by using a group of market women to create a powerful and magical picture.

The video depicted the market women wearing black shirts with the phrase "Free the youth" inscribed on the back. Each woman also sported black sunglasses, creating a unified and impactful visual.

Market women support youth with magical pic. Photo Source: TikTok/@officialstarter

Source: TikTok

The video captured the moment the market women gathered together, looking up at the sky in unison as the picture was taken.

The image conveyed a sense of solidarity and determination among the women, symbolizing their support for the youth.

The imagery was both striking and symbolic, representing the collective strength and unity of the youth in their pursuit of justice and change.

This TikTok post had traction and resonated with viewers, attracting numerous likes, comments, and shares.

Social media reaction:

@adwoa005 said:

"So you won’t let our mothers sell in peace "

@shuga20181 noted:

"I love the vibe you are giving them all Man."

@fricki_music commented:

"SO THIS IS THE REASON WHY MY MAMA NO DEY RETURN FROM MARKET EARLY AGAIN. HERH"

@emizzyjohnson:

"That mama that did the finger and nose thing killed it."

@ochiogoke:

"I need the pictures for my wallpaper "

@21st_centurydj:

"WOW......This is amazing ."

