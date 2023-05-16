The dream of Hajia Ramatalahi Luqman, a street meat seller, to perform this year's Hajj may soon become a reality

The dream of a humble street meat seller, Hajia Ramatalahi Luqman, to perform Hajj this year may soon become a reality thanks to the generosity of Nigerians through a crowdfunding platform.

A total of N3,487,777.55 was raised during the 27-day campaign, spearheaded by the CEO of Bayt-El Jamaal Collection, Hajia Medinat Adigun-Oladotun, who used her social media page to appeal to philanthropists and good-hearted individuals to donate to the cause.

Meat seller luck's shines, gets donation for hajj dream.Photo Source: IG/MuslinnewsNigeria

"Through this crowdfunding campaign, we ask for your support in raising the necessary funds to sponsor her journey. With your generosity, we can significantly impact her life and create a lasting memory for her," she said during the funding.

Street Meat Seller's Hajj Journey Made Possible by Nigerians' Generosity

MuslimnewsNigeria revealed that with the overwhelming support received through the crowdfunding campaign, Hajia Ramatalahi Luqman's long-held dream of performing Hajj is inching closer to fulfilment.

In a now-viral video before the funding campaign, the meat seller was captured singing about her lifelong dream of performing Hajj someday as she went about her business of serving customers.

The heartwarming video touched the hearts of many, who were moved to support her cause through the crowdfunding campaign.

Social media reactions:

@Allahu said:

Akbar, alhamdulillah this time, the donations are about assistance in performing a pillar of Islam. May Allah bless the donators and accept the hajj as worship.

@Allahu Akbar commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ May Allah call us all to His house -aminnn."

@Alhamdulillahi robbilalamin commented:

"This is the definition of having faith in God and everything will come with ease."

Allahu Akbar❤️❤️❤️ reacted:

"May Allah call us all to His house -aminnn."

Meat seller sings joyfully, dreaming of hajj. Photo Source: IG/MuslimnewsNigeria

Lady Who Wanted to be Lawyer as a Kid Accomplishes Goal, Gets Called to Bar

In a similar dream-accomplished story, Legit.ng reported earlier about a Nigerian lady's childhood dream of becoming a lawyer finally materialising as she has been called to the bar.

After being inducted into the legal profession, she rushed to Twitter on Tuesday, December 6, to share her joy with the world.

The lady, Adaeze Adim, posted an old photo of herself as a child. In the picture, she was putting on a wig like a lawyer.

