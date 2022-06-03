A Nigerian man got into trouble with a suya man after failing a meat-eating challenge they had bet on

Multiple reports said he placed a bet with the suya man that he would be able to finish his meats worth over N22k

They agreed that the man wouldn't pay a dime if he successfully consumed the suya, but things went south for him

A man's daring bet with a suya man ended on a sad footing for him as he got postprandial fatigue.

According to @gossipmilltv, the man had placed a bet with a suya man that he was able to consume all the meat.

He got tired of eating suya along the line. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Details of the man's agreement with the suya seller

Accepting the man's challenge, the suya man agreed that he wouldn't pay a dime if he was able to finish the meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The other side of the agreement stipulated that the man would have to pay the suya man money for the meat he could finish up in the vent of him not being able to complete it.

The Instagram blog explained that the man consumed meat worth N12, 200 of N22, 700 and got tired.

@instablog9ja while also sharing a video of the tired man said the suya was worth N25k.

While both reports failed to agree on the total worth of the suya, they reported that the man did enter the bet with the suya man.

In the clip shared, the man could be seen fatigued with a helpless look on his face. The irate suya seller held his shirt as he couldn't foot the bill for the meat he consumed.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the incident

@bro_jays said:

"The Kidney will break down trying to process that amount of Acid (Proteins) just this event can lead to Kidney failure in the future why don’t we know much about the human anatomy we’re very soft beings anything can literally kill us even too much drinking water can poison us."

@ehraaad said:

"Na hunger and brokenness dey cause all this kind thing !! If money dey him hand e nor go enter this kind bet."

@freshamor said:

"If you all know about foods and diets you will even stop eating meat. Ignorance will not let my people know anything."

@darkhart9174 said:

"Omo ale oje suya 12000 .. them suppose give am garri to Dey use am trabaye with the suya."

@diva__ella said:

"This is the kind of eating competition I like Why and how did he lose? Suya that’s my favorite even though it’s not health."

Doctor causes a stir as he says suya can cause cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian doctor had explained in a video how suya can lead to cancer.

Egemba who is popularly known as Aproko Doctor said the popular delicacy contains chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The doctor said in the video:

"Suya can give you cancer. When you burn meat inside open flames, it creates chemicals known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These particular compounds may get activated by certain enzymes in your body that ends up damaging your DNA. Damage to this, DNA-cancer."

Source: Legit.ng