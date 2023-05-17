A video of a lady sporting a green corset bodice dress has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

The dress which featured a plunging neckline showed an ample amount of cleavage

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

The fashion police have come for a beautiful lady whose outfit for a photoshoot has got people talking.

Photos of the lady in the dress Credit: @oga_okoro

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady is seen posing for the camera and showing off her dress.

The dress which featured a bodice corset with a lace-up design at the back, infused a bit of sheer in the illusion plunging neckline which had a daring amount of cleavage on display.

The video, taken from different angles, saw the pretty client striking poses and owning the daring look with poise.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in plunging-neckline green dress

Several people who saw the video reacted to the nature of the design, pointing out the tightness of the look.

Check out some comments below:

netty_val:

"Who dey breathe? Coz definitely not her!"

sheis_blessing:

"Nawa ooo… what on earth is wrong with women??????? What is the problem????? Ahn ahn."

slimeasily:

"You expose everything, come still add oil sheen. Abeg fear God."

sewingmachine_depot:

"Low self esteem, is that you?"

b_boss_nest:

"Afisuru I neva see men exposing their strong thing as women do sha."

smithy_flowers:

"Someone please remind her to breath."

Source: Legit.ng