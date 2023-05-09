A video of a girl who failed to take her mother's announcement of a new pregnancy positively went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the girl begged her mother to return the pregnancy as she would want to be the only child in the family

In order to change her mother's mind, she said if she made her the only child in the world she would be obedient and loyal to her

When a little girl found out that her mother was expecting a baby, she was not happy.

She had been the only child in her family for as long as she could remember, and she liked it that way.

Little girl unhappy that her mother is pregnant and shows it. Photo credit: @littleviv1 Source: TikTok

She enjoyed having her parents’ undivided attention, an she did not want to share anything with a new brother or sister.

Does everything to change her mother's mind

The little girl's mother tried to reassure her that having a sibling would not change anything and that they would still love her just as much.

Many social media users who watched the video found it funny and could not believe that a little girl could be asking to be an only child.

Watch the video below

