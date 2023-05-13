A woman was treated to a grand display by people in her community owing to what she reportedly acquired

She was carried around on their shoulders while on her new motorcycle which netizens claimed is the first in the community

A trending video capturing how she was celebrated around has stirred massive reactions on the net

A trending video has shown how a woman was celebrated massively by people in her community over her personal feat.

She sat on a new motorcycle and was carried around on their shoulders like that by jubilant villagers.

They carried her around on their shoulders. Photo Credit: @musa2727ueydhdhmabsbzbsn

Source: TikTok

People sang in native tongues, beat locally made musical instruments and danced around with her like she was a queen.

Many netizens opined that the celebration was not unconnected to the new motorcycle she reportedly bought which they claimed is the first in the community.

Reactions on social media

Adjoa-Akpene said:

"Why is no one talking about the shades? ancestral sacrifice."

matilda Anaman said:

"When you are the only person in your village who travel and buy motorcycle then human become the ROAD."

igweokekechioma said:

"I was there live and direct! the celebration na wowwwwwww, she later ride the byk on air."

ON-AIR#TheposhGarageEdition said:

"When you finaly get that 0.10p pay rise after 45 years at the same company."

@girllikelisaofficial said:

"They’re celebrating the first women to use her own money to buy an IPhone in the village.That’s what one of the villager told me. Let’s enjoy."

fredrick said:

"Women in Uganda organize a group for like 20 people and fundarise money and everyone contribute and till its their turn to receive and buy assets."

Whitney vuts said:

"When you are the first to buy a motorcycle in your village."

