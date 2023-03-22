A young schoolboy surprised everyone during a party with the sweet and fantastic way she danced

In a video posted on TikTok by @abbyguelolivia, the boy danced amazingly in the midst of a crowd

The video has since gone viral and got more than 24k likes and also sparked funny reactions on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young boy in school uniform has become a viral sensation because of his amazing dance talent.

The schoolboy danced during a party, and the moment was recorded in a TikTok video posted by @abbyguelolivia.

The schoolboy danced in public and displayed amazing talent. Photo credit: TikTok/@abbyguelolivia.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the boy heard the sound of good music, and he could not keep it together anymore.

Boy in school uniform dances in a sweet way

He stood up from his chair and started moving his body gently and gesturing like an adult dancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His dance progressed into more vigorous moves as he started dancing with his waist like a woman.

The young boy swung his waist from one end to the other while also coming down low.

Many of the people at the party noticed his dancing and turned in his direction to take a look.

Many people on TikTok said the boy looked innocent and did appear like someone who could dance that well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@millymilly189 said:

"But he looks innocent."

@cc said:

"We should let kids enjoy their innocent childhood wama good boy."

@Noel Christine13 commented:

"I only know how to dance when sitting."

@argatha k reacted:

"IF watched more than one time we have a meeting."

@cute cate commented:

"How handsome he is."

@H A K E E M H AM said:

"This was me during mdd and speech day."

@AGUNGUMA-GAARA KINGSLEY said:

"Fear boys with innocent faces."

@Suorina said:

"I was distracted by some little girls in red at the background. Got moves too."

@Sophie. Hijabie asked:

"Whose son though."

Video shows girls dancing during school assembly

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some school girls danced during assembly.

In a viral TikTok video, the girls sang and danced nicely to Rush by Ayra Starr.

The school where the girls danced is identified as Itohan Girls Grammar School in Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng