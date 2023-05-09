Ogun State NYSC camp band's performance has gone viral after their phenomenal display of talent was shared on TikTok

The video captured the sweet moment the band members, in full regalia, beat their instruments and danced sweetly

The video has garnered rave reviews from social media users, with many praising the band's skill and energy

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ogun State has been buzzing with excitement as a thrilling TikTok post emerged showcasing the impressive performance of the camp's band.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the band members in full corps uniform, beating their instruments and dancing sweetly to the palpable sound.

Ogun State NYSC camp band charms the internet. Photo source: Tiktok/@ayoni342

Source: TikTok

The band's energetic performance was nothing short of phenomenal. Their well-coordinated dance moves and synchronised drumbeats enthralled everyone in the camp, as one lady captured the moment with tremendous excitement.

The clip, shot during one of the camp's parades, has been widely shared on TikTok, has garnered rave reviews, with many praising the band members for their skill and energy.

While some users commended the band for their amazing rhythm and dance steps, other applauded their talent while wishing they could be there to witness it live.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@sheelz02 commented:

"one bandit... brigadier for lyf... band with the swagz"

@bimmyleah said:

"The Band Major be doing the best

@omobusola12 said :

"OGBwe are the best…"

@anufunmi said:

"one band one sound"

@busiewearz7 said:

Xok nah this camp them dey tell me for ijebu ode coming soon by God Gracex

@hennynas23 said:

"ogun state best camp among d rest"

