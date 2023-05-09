A video showing students of the University of Lagos dressed for Costume Day has left internet users impressed

In the video, students were seen giving their takes on popular celebrity looks as well as movie characters

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to applaud their talents

The University of Lagos recently had its Costume Day, and one video from the memorable day has been trending on social media ever since.

TikToker, @tiannaslm, posted the clip, which has garnered over 700,00 views. It showed students in various interesting costumes to mark the day.

Looks from Unilag's Costume Day Credit: @tiannaslm

Source: TikTok

In the clip, we see students dressed as Ayra Starr, characters from Money Heist, All Of Us Are Dead, Wednesday, Tomb Raider and The Woman King.

While one lady dressed as a LASTMA officer, one young man delivered an impressive imitation of president-elect, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, three ladies paid homage to the retro fashion of Old Nollywood, while others dressed as witches, nurses and herb sellers.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video from Unilag's Costume Day

Netizens were impressed with the students' costumes and dropped sweet comments.

_law_r3tta_:

"Yo!!! Nigerians are really really creative. I’ll always give you guys that."

nee_ghan:

"Nigerian universities are now softened ..everybody just happy for school."

taiwo_junzi:

"Pastor’s wife don dey wear clothes wey dey expose cleavage? Pastor Mrs Show-me-you-back Ministries."

winnieoc:

"This ayra star skirt too long abeg."

iam_e_d_a_:

"Naaa. Someone dressed as izogie ? Una sabi jare."

sir_obatuyi:

"The Wednesday babe still looked scary."

