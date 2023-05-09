A hilarious video of a Nigerian lady who could not speak fluently has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the woman could be seen struggling to speak Yoruba with much support from her family who were also teaching her

Although she was able to pronounce some words well others are jumbled together in a way that sounded like another language

A young Nigerian lady from Yoruba origin who had lived a greater part of her life abroad found it so hard to speak Yoruba effortlessly.

In the viral video, the young woman tried passionately to speak her native language with constant prodding from her family.

Foreign based Nigerian lady speaks Yoruba hilariously. Photo credit: @uniquevalerie Source: TikTok

She struggles to pronounce Yoruba properly

Her family, who are well aware of how foreign her accent in Yoruba was, wanted to project that to people who particularly found that funny.

It was also revealed in the video that the family came together for the gathering because the lady's mother was celebrating her birthday.

Many social media users who watched the video found it funny and indicated that it would be hard for them to speak Yoruba as well if they had grown up outside their birth country.

The video is still gathering momentum on TikTok and has gained thousands of likes and comments as of publishing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Sweetle reacted:

"No single English name in her name,still she cant speak yoruba fluently she don leave Naija since childhood?"

@Nate585995 said:

"Sharon na master for where this lady dey wetin be thiss."

@KingOshin wrote:

"She's pretty in shank voice."

@OLUWATUMININUO07 commented:

"The name introduction was fantastic."

@Ellzabeth also commented:

"To ba ti danu "take a shot" off me. I cherish that I understand yoruba a after listening to her. she is trying anyways."

@user959595995959:

"See how pronounced her name is fluent,l wish you can speaks it like that."

@PERICANA:

"Don't even understand what she's saying in the beginning."

@Kelshaluxury:

"Good aplus for you."

@Banky Bee:

"She try ohhh…Na my cousins be this."

@talwoadenlke810:

"Sharon still better ooo."

American woman speaks in Yoruba language for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian man identified as ForeverTiwa was recently spotted teaching his American wife how to speak Yoruba.

This was after his wife approached him, informing him that she was really hungry and needed food.

He demanded that she makes her request in the Yoruba language and was subsequently heard teaching her how to pronounce the wordings properly.

Source: Legit.ng