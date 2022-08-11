A video of an American woman trying to speak the Yoruba language has stirred hilarious reactions from people

In a trending video, her husband asked her to speak Yoruba, but her pronunciation wasn't soothing to his ears

The young man immediately ended the video and shared it online via his TikTok account for his followers to see

A Nigerian man identified as ForeverTiwa was recently spotted teaching his American wife how to speak Yoruba.

This was after his wife approached him, informing him that she was really hungry and needed food.

He demanded that she makes her request in the Yoruba language and was subsequently heard teaching her how to pronounce the wordings properly.

Man teaches American wife Yoruba language Photo Credit: @forevertiwa

His wife tried so hard to speak in Yoruba language to his satisfaction but he was not impressed with the way she spoke.

Nigerians react as American lady speaks yoruba

@abraham_lawrence1 said:

"Am I hearing “ema pamhi."

@williamkelvin680 stated:

"Abeg no stress her ooooh lol."

@vivianbab1 wrote:

"Abeg Bros no vex if nah Nigeria now you for no Married this woman your family for talk say she too old for you and you want to bring shame to the fam."

@i_am_starbee commented:

"Abeg no stress this woman I don laugh tire .. leave Yoruba language for us."

@caseydeluxxe2.0 noted:

"Your American wife oga go find client leave that local busky."

@henryjuliet30 said:

"Bro leave that thing your babe can not learn the language."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly in video, stuns everyone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo woman has been trending massively on social media over her beautiful Igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in Igbo language. According to her, she believes in Peter Obi, and she knows he would be able to push Nigeria to a greater level.

The video was shared on TikTok by @ejikendekeofficial. "I want Peter Obi. Nigeria has spoilt. I need somebody to fix Nigeria. It is not fair. I am an obedient servant", she said.

