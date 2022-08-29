A young Nigerian man got on the nerves of his father for rocking dreads and coming to his shop with it

His father tackled him for trying to bring his reputation among people in Katangwa market to disrepute

Tagging his son a mad man, the unhappy man warned him to go to where his mentally unstable likes are instead of showing face at his shop

A young man caused a stir online after sharing his dad's reaction to seeing him in dreads at his shop in Katangwa, Anambra.

In a TikTok video, the lad announced his presence excitedly upon getting to his dad's shop, but the man looked unhappy.

Speaking in Igbo language, his father compared him to a mad man and knocked his son for rocking dreads.

Despite the young man's defence that the haircut was for a shoot, his father reminded him that in Katangwa market, they know him as a pastor's son and that no one cares for any shoot there.

The young man makes a case for his dad

He added that the young man shouldn't come there again with the haircut, stressing that he should be 'mad' where he is doing the shoot, not his shop.

His video sparked reactions and he went on to give more explanation in the comment section of his video.

"...My Dad only reacted like that because I didn’t wear my Cap as he told me to And he likes my hairstyle.

"I made my hair for a shoot and he knows about it. He just doesn’t like the fact that I came to his shop with it."

Social media reactions

madunemehenryaz11 said:

"You can only make your decision once you are not under my roof or eating my food."

Ato Bii Leke said:

"Is the when you mad finiiiiiiiish ooooooo for me. literally saying mad your mad just don't come Ebaa biko."

user3422513639542 said:

"Many Igbo parents are trying so hard to train their children, but I don't kn what is wrong with so many of us."

chriszaddy said:

"If is my dad he will just tag u cultist immediately, I’m on low cut today because of that man."

your next boyfriend said:

"Omo. I feel ur pain na so Igbo parent Dey do oooo my. Mama go even call. U aturu."

Nigerian dad fights son for keeping dreads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian dad had fought his son for having dreads haircut.

The Nigerian dad first confronted the young man, using cuss words on him for keeping a haircut he deems irresponsible for a promising young man.

He then took scissors and made a move to shave the haircut but faced resistance from his son who kept dodging his father's attempts respectfully.

In a short video reposted by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the father could be seen in a physical struggle with the young man.

