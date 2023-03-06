A Nigerian man has revealed how his female friend broke up with her boyfriend after seven months of dating

The young man shared his chat with the girl who complained that she recently discovered that his real name was Bashiru

According to her, she discovered his real name from his old time friend as she was made to believe earlier that his name was Bash

A Nigerian lady recently ended her relationship of seven months after finding out that her boyfriend's name was Bashiru, not Bash.

A young man with Twitter handle, Deevybs, shared his chats with the heartbroken lady who complained bitterly about the situation.

Lady finds out lover's name is Bashiru Photo Credit: @deevybs

Source: Twitter

The lady lamented that she had to break up with him because she didn't know how to tell her friends that her man's real name is Bashiru and not Bash.

She maintained that Bashiru sounded too local while Bash sounded more like a Turkish name.

The tweet read:

"A female friend of mine broke up with her boyfriend of 7 months after finding out that his real name is Bashiru, and not Bash. Women are weird."

Social media reactions

@B2kMrwhite said:

"Bash. And bashiru I no see any difference there."

@_lexzy wrote:

"How I go take tell my babe say my full na na Akpojuvetus not juve."

@ OlufunkeRachel commented:

"I have a friend named bash on my phone, he just confirmed to me his name is Bashiru too."

@ornamentisback wrote:

"It’s not even hard lol, she can still continue calling him Bash or Bashir and if her friends ask her, she’d say Bash is the short form of Bashir. I don’t even see any reason why she has to explain anything to anybody,she just needed an excuse to end the relationship."

@ godson_merit added:

"My sis actually did this too. He told her his name was Theo all along she thought it was Theodore not knowing it was THEOPHILUS."

@sadseabirds replied:

"She is letting you know because she wants you to know she is single now and ready to start a relationship with you, she likes you breaking up with a guy all in the name of "local name" is false."

@ PatMich11 said:

"So the both of them didn’t send money to each other for 7months hmmm and didn’t she ask her man fir his full name in 7months, I’m not understanding oo."

@starboydex147 added:

"Pressure wa oooo! Cus my name na Bashir too how man go do."

@michealzion064 reacted:

"Did he tell her that he his from Turkey? I guess she just the type that goes out with him and spent his money,her never take out time to ask questions or try to knw more about him ,I'm sure she doesn't know what he does for a living."

See tweets below:

Lady breaks up with man for joining Yahoo Yahoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl has put a permanent full stop to her love affair after her boyfriend joined Yahoo Yahoo.

This much was made known in a video currently trending on Instagram where she said she was the one who ended things with the unnamed man. One of the strong reasons given by the beautiful lady is that she was afraid that her then-boyfriend could use her for rituals. Yahoo Yahoo is a term used by Nigerians to describe internet fraud.

It has been identified as a serious social malaise in Nigeria. According to the cute girl, ending the relationship was practically like running for her life. There have been cases of boys using their girlfriends for rituals most recently.

Source: Legit.ng